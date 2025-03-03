Insider Buying: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Purchases $612,231.20 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 32,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $612,231.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,038.40. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AESI opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.