Insider Buying: Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Acquires 426 Shares of Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin purchased 426 shares of Ansell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$35.10 ($21.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,952.17 ($9,287.06).

Debra (Debbie) Goodin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Debra (Debbie) Goodin acquired 1,427 shares of Ansell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$35.50 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of A$50,658.50 ($31,464.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Ansell Increases Dividend

Ansell Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

