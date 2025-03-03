Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Trading 6.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.82. 793,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 547,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

INDV has been the subject of several recent research reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.35 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Indivior by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Indivior by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Indivior by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Indivior by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

