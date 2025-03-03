Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IOR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Income Opportunity Realty Investors

In other Income Opportunity Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

