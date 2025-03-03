ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

IBRX stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.94. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $10.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

