Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 981 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Horace Mann Educators worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 2.4 %

HMN opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.26.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMN. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $108,060.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,262.72. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,998,887.88. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $415,140. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

