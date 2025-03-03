Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 32,014 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JetBlue Airways

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

