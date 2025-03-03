Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 313 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of First Bancorp worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,784,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 297,144 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,628,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.04. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

