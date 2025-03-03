Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 24,064 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

