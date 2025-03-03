Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $890,000 Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rogers were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Rogers by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rogers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ROG opened at $79.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $79.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.