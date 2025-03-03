Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.13 Million Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of OPENLANE worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 6.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

OPENLANE Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.