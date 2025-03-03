Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.06 Million Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of ePlus worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $63.42 and a 12-month high of $106.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

