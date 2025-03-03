Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 69,752 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth about $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NYSE NOV opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

