Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,939 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SEM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SEM stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

