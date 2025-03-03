Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 17,013 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,019.82. The trade was a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

