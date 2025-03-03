Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the January 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ilika Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ILIKF opened at $0.53 on Monday. Ilika has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Get Ilika alerts:

About Ilika

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.