Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,088 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Hooker Furnishings worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 70,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hooker Furnishings

In other news, Director Paulette Garafalo sold 2,489 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $42,561.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,389.30. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hooker Furnishings Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

