Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.