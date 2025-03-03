Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 111.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties comprises 2.6% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.25% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,289,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,281,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,130,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 908,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,708,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIW

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.