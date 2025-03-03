Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in February

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.
Helios Towers Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Helios Towers stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.69.
About Helios Towers
