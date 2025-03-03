Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in February

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Helios Towers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Helios Towers stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

