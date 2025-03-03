Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 35684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Helios Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5,804.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after acquiring an additional 708,715 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,820,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,821,000 after purchasing an additional 428,110 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,633,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after purchasing an additional 266,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 247,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

