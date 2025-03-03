Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 218.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.