HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.70.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

