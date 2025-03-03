Head to Head Review: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Profitability

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A RESAAS Services -216.23% N/A -198.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and RESAAS Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $21.36 million 0.19 $290,000.00 N/A N/A RESAAS Services $300,000.00 53.36 -$1.67 million ($0.01) -20.00

Volatility and Risk

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Free Report)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

