Head-To-Head Comparison: Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) & Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Profitability

This table compares Evergreen and Moolec Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergreen N/A -31.43% 4.04% Moolec Science -140.32% -119.34% -25.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evergreen and Moolec Science”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergreen N/A N/A $3.67 million $0.28 42.74 Moolec Science $5.44 million 5.30 -$7.31 million ($0.21) -3.57

Evergreen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergreen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Summary

69.3% of Evergreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Evergreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Evergreen beats Moolec Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

