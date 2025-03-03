Head to Head Comparison: 6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) & Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and 6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Astrana Health and 6D Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 2 5 1 2.88 6D Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Astrana Health currently has a consensus price target of $65.60, suggesting a potential upside of 158.47%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than 6D Global Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 3.63% 9.37% 5.32% 6D Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Astrana Health and 6D Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 6D Global Technologies has a beta of 15, indicating that its share price is 1,400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of 6D Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and 6D Global Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.72 billion 0.83 $60.72 million $1.30 19.52 6D Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than 6D Global Technologies.

Summary

Astrana Health beats 6D Global Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About 6D Global Technologies

6D Global Technologies, Inc. is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design and marketing automation. The IT staffing segment provides contract and contract-to-hire IT professional staffing services. The company was founded by Tejune Kang on February 9, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

