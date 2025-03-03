HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRUS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merus from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Shares of MRUS opened at $47.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth $358,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

