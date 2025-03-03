HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

CDNA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

CDNA opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. CareDx has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.87.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,047,000 after buying an additional 323,554 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,207,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 330,627 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,613,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CareDx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after buying an additional 196,298 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

