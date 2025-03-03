Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Harford Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Harford Bank stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $34.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523. Harford Bank has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07.

Get Harford Bank alerts:

Harford Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Harford Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Harford Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 63.27%.

About Harford Bank

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.