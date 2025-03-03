Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

HSNGY traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.81.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

