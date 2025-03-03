Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance
HSNGY traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.81.
Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Seng Bank
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.