Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Declares — Dividend of $0.12

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Haleon has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haleon to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of NYSE HLN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. 7,592,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

