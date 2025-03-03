Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

