Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,544,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,990,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $343.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. This trade represents a 3.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.