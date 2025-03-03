Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,272,000 after purchasing an additional 452,339 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 437,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,712,000 after purchasing an additional 255,495 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,038,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,147 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $14,403,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

YUM opened at $156.43 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $156.56. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.59.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,708.10. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.