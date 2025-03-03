Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 173 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Allegion Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $128.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

