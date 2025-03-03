Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $59.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

