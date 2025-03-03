Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nutrien by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Nutrien by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

