Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nutrien by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Nutrien by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.