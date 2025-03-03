Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,367,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 9,241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $875,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $34.84.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,584,743.74. This trade represents a 48.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

