Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $956,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Okta by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $267,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,178.75. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,306 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $293,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,482 shares of company stock worth $74,422,216. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Okta from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

