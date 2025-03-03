Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $70,000 Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SLF shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

