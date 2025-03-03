Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $51,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $178.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.20.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

