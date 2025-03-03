Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,950 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,621,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,170,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,953,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,247,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,650,000 after purchasing an additional 130,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN opened at $64.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile



Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

