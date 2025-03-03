GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from GTN’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

GTN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $105.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Get GTN alerts:

Insider Activity at GTN

In other GTN news, insider Craig Coleman sold 49,868,854 shares of GTN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.29), for a total value of A$23,189,017.11 ($14,403,116.22). 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTN Company Profile

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.