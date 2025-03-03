Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,058 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 797,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $394.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

