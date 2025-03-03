Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,016,000 after buying an additional 113,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,909,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $534.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

