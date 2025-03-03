Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $670.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $666.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

