Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 19,226 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

