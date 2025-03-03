Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $89.46 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

