Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.