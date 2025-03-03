Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 99 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $450.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

